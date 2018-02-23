Pluscarden Abbey, Scotland
Schola Sancte Scholasticae, UK
You can purchase St. Cecilia’s Abbey CD - Compline and all Marian antiphons here.
Hail, Holy Queen, Mother of Mercy, our life, our sweetness and our hope! To thee do we cry, poor banished children of Eve; to thee do we send up our sighs, mourning and weeping in this valley of tears. Turn then, O most gracious advocate, thine eyes of mercy toward us, and after this our exile, show unto us the blessed fruit of thy womb, Jesus. O clement, O loving, O sweet Virgin Mary!
In honour of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Suggested use: Votive antiphon post Pentecost (Ordinary Form - Ordinary Time). Mass: Communion, Recessional hymn
Note: Music from the Parish Book of Chant (CMAA, 2012, page 212) and used with permission from The Church Music Association of America. Book can be purchased at amazon.com and is also available by download from http://media.musicasacra.com/pdf/pbc-web.pdf